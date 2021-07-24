ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part Sells 422,615 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,130,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

