ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.67. 74,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,177,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

