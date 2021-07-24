Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.85.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

