Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

