Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

