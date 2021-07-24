China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CRGGF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

