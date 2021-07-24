China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CRGGF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
About China Resources Gas Group
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.