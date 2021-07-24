Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,825.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

