Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,630.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

