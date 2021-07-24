Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 6.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

