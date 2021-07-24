Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.05. 251,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

