Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $91.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,660.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,667.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

