Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 14,088,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

