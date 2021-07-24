Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.30.

NYSE:XEC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

