Citigroup Inc. Buys 30,730 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 53,912.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.60 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

