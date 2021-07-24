Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.32 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

