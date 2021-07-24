Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 54.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 624.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

