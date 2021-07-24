Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.42 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 265.46, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

