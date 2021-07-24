Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

