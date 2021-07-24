Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $352.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

