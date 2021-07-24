Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.40 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.
OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21.
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
