Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.6534 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

