Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 14,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,052,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

