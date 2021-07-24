Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.10 million.Clearfield also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $43.18. 656,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,025. The stock has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26. Clearfield has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.