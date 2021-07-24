Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.71. Clene shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $467.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

