Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.71. Clene shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 600 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNN. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

