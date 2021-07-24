Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.75. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 57,719 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $61,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.