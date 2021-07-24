Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

CLF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.