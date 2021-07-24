Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $105.52 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $111.97. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Shares of NET stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,182,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

