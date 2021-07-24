Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,807 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.