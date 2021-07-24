Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $48,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

JBLU opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

