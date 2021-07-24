Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.43 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59.

