Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,801,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,061 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

