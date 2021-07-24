Color Platform One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $223,302.69 and approximately $13.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.01317581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00370716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003423 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

