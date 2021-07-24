Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $26.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

