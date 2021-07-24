Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.82, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

