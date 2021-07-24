Comparing Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) & MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Quidel 50.91% 92.33% 63.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quidel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Quidel 1 0 3 0 2.50

Quidel has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Quidel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quidel is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quidel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 112.74 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Quidel $1.66 billion 3.85 $810.29 million $19.55 7.68

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Quidel beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

