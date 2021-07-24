Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,426.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.63 ($19.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,485 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,753.46. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.25.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

