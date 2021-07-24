Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,535 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.62. The company had a trading volume of 666,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $404.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

