Compton Financial Group LLC Acquires 25,506 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 14.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,430 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $66.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

