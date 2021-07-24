Compton Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

