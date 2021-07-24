Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $6.03 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
About Condor Hospitality Trust
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
