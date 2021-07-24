Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $6.03 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.