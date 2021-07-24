Constellation Trading Up 14.7% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $225.10 million and $3.41 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.