Contrasting United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Fairfax Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.56 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -8.30 Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.57 $218.40 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Fire Group and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $626.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Fire Group pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42% Fairfax Financial 10.09% 15.20% 3.29%

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats United Fire Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

