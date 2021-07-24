Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.64. 661,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

