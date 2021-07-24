Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPPMF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

