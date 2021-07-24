Cormark Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

