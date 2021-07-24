Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.