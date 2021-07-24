Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 3,827,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,522. Corning has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

