Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $465.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.16 million and the highest is $532.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

