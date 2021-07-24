COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $14.90. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 4,972 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.43.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

