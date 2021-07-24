Cowen Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.60. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.